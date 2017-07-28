Albania, Macedonia to hold joint government meeting

TIRANA, July 26 -With the new government taking office in Skopje, it appears a new era has started in relations with Albania as the two countries have scheduled a joint government meeting in the border Albanian town of Pogradec later this year.

The news came out of a meeting of the countries’ two foreign ministers during a visit of Macedonia’s Nikola Dimitrov in Albania.

Minister Dimitrov said all efforts are being made to have a law on the use of the Albanian language in Macedonia, but it needs to fall within the country’s constitution, adding that it is to the country’s best interest for its citizens to feel united regardless of their ethnic and lingual background.

In addition to the foreign ministers, the defence ministers of Albania and Macedonia also met this week in Tirana.

Mimi Kodheli and Radmila Sekerinska said there would a close co-operation among the two countries armed forces, adding that Albania supports Macedonia’s bid to join NATO as soon as possible.

Minister Sekerinska said there are shared challenges faced by both countries, including the fight against radicalism on which the two countries are working together.

Albania has been a NATO member for nearly a decade. Macedonia’s NATO membership has so far been vetoed by Greece over Macedonia’s name dispute.