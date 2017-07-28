Rama applauds Vucic’s Kosovo op-ed

TIRANA, July 27 -Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has said a recent op-ed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Kosovo was a sign of progress in the region.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has published an op-ed in which he notes that Serbia must resolve issues with Kosovo if it wants to move forward, calling for a discussion among Serbs that could lead to a realistic solution for Kosovo.

“This op-ed from the newly-elected Serbian President could not have been imagined a few years back, though Kosovo remains the Gordian knot, whose cutting or lack thereof is the clear choice between tunnel darkness and the light at its exit,” Rama said in statement of Facebook after sharing a link to Vucic’s article.

In his op-ed piece, Vucic called for a sustainable and long-lasting solution, adding that the Serbian people must try to be realistic about this issue.

“Finding the solution requires also the work of everyone and a clear awareness of the fact that what we are doing is a long, intricate and painful process, but first of all that kind of change in our collective mindset that often experiences every deal has as defeat. That’s simply not true,” Vucic wrote. “It’s time for Serbia to work, think and win, win without conflict. And I am convinced that we are able to do it as soon as today.”