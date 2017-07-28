Moscow demands Albanian authorities find out how Russian teen died

TIRANA, July 27 – Albanian authorities have a man in custody over suspicion that the boat he was driving near a beach in southern Albania accidentally hit and killed a 15-year-old Russian tourist who was swimming in the sea at the time.

However, Russian representatives in Albania are worried the investigation is taking too long and have asked local authorities to find out how the teen died.

The girl was found dead in the waters of Ksamil Beach at the southern tip of Albania earlier this month, and police immediately suspected she had been hit by a boat.

The captain of a small tourist carrier was arrested, but he says he is sure he is not responsible for the accident. Police are looking at DNA evidence on hair found on the boat’s engine, but it is having technical problems to do the test, causing concern from the Russian authorities, Albanian media reported.