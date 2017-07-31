Costly electricity imports unveil need for diversification of hydro-dependent sources
Story Highlights
- The Albanian government spent about €30 million to secure electricity for August 2017 in expensive imports for the second month in a row as the country’s hydro-dependent domestic electricity generation has been paralyzed due to one of the worst droughts in decades.
TIRANA, July 31 – The Albanian government spent about €30 million to secure electricity for August 2017 in expensive imports for the second month in a row as the country’s