Albanian consortium gets 99-year concession to build ferrochrome plant
Story Highlights
- A consortium of Albanian companies has been given a 99-year concession to build and operate an industrial park outside Durres in a free economic zone for a symbolic Euro 1 in return for investment and job creation. The consortium, composed of “Pelikan,” “The Best Construction,” “Vëllezërit Hysa,” local Albanian companied has bid to build a ferrochrome plant worth €39 million that is expected to open up 2,500 jobs.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Aug. 1 – A consortium of Albanian companies has been given a 99-year concession to build and operate an industrial park outside Durres in a free economic zone for