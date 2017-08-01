Greece’s NBG planning to sell Albania unit
Story Highlights
- The National Bank of Greece has announced plans to sell its Albania unit along with other smaller operations in Serbia and Cyprus. The planned sales are part of a restructuring plan agreed with European authorities that has forced Greece's troubled second largest lender to sell assets in several regional including Turkey, Bulgaria and most recently Romania.
