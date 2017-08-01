Banks worried over hike in informal lending as demand for new loans drops
- The alarm comes as credit officially stands at negative growth rates and real growth is estimated at modest rates considering the write-off effect of non-performing loans that have spent three years in the ‘loss’ category.
TIRANA, Aug. 1 – Commercial banks have identified a rise in informal borrowing by both businesses and households as a key concern for poor demand for new loans. The alarm