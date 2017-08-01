Banks worried over hike in informal lending as demand for new loans drops

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times August 1, 2017 17:26

Banks worried over hike in informal lending as demand for new loans drops

Story Highlights

  • The alarm comes as credit officially stands at negative growth rates and real growth is estimated at modest rates considering the write-off effect of non-performing loans that have spent three years in the ‘loss’ category.

Related Articles

TIRANA, Aug. 1 – Commercial banks have identified a rise in informal borrowing by both businesses and households as a key concern for poor demand for new loans. The alarm

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times August 1, 2017 17:26

Free-to-read articles

Read More