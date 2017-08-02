Meet Monika Maric, a Serbian who speaks fluent Albanian
Story Highlights
- “Both sides are full of prejudice and stereotypes, and the only way to overcome them is to get to know the country and people. We can do that by organizing more debates, seminars, summer and winter schools where people can meet and get to know each other and learn about culture, architecture, lifestyle, cuisine, nature,” says Monica Maric, the third Serbian fellow of the Centre for Albania-Serbia Relations at the Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS) in Tirana.
Monika Maric is an Albanian language student at the University of Belgrade where she is currently attending Master’s studies at the Albanian Language Department of the Faculty of Philology. She