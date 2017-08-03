Watchdog unveils record €375 million abuse by gambling authorities
Story Highlights
- In a report on inspections carried out in the first half of this year, the Supreme State Audit said it identified about 50 billion lek (€375 million) in income that state authorities failed to collect from 2014 to 2016. The revenue miss is related to the Gambling Supervisory Authority’s failure to impose and collect fines following seizure of games of chance equipment, often operated informally or not meeting technical requirements.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Aug. 3 – Albania’s Supreme State Audit has identified record high abuses in the country’s gambling sector in the past three years as a result of the authorities’ failure