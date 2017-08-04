Buried in trash, Kamza residents rise in protest
Story Highlights
- Once a sleepy Tirana suburb, Kamza has become one of Albania’s most populous municipalities following massive movement to the area just north of Tirana after the fall of communism with new residents primarily coming from rural areas in northern and eastern Albania.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Aug. 4 – Environmentalists and activists have joined Kamza residents to protest a garbage crisis in the city. Trash has been piling for weeks on the streets as the