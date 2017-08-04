Editorial: An Albanian version of the chicken and egg theme
Story Highlights
- It is interesting to see how quietly these directors, managers and administrators sit in these meetings tilting their heads down, silently contemplating the misfortune that has come to their door. None of them has been shown to protest, to offer a counter argument, none has been canny enough to remind the PM of his system-central approach of some time ago.
Related Articles
Some time ago in an interesting expose of his understanding of the problems in Albania, current Albanian Prime Minister offered some thoughts on a key question: is it the system