U.S. stays committed to Balkans

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times August 4, 2017 11:23

U.S. stays committed to Balkans

Story Highlights

  • Mike Pence also warned the Western Balkan states of what he said was the global menace of radical Islamic terrorism and the continued Russian efforts to seek to redraw international borders by force and to destabilize the region, undermine democracies and create divisiveness in the region and with the rest of Europe

Related Articles

TIRANA, Aug. 3 – U.S.  Vice President Mike Pence told leaders of Western Balkan states this week that the United States will continue to stand by the countries of the

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times August 4, 2017 11:23

Free-to-read articles

Read More