Moody’s, S&P maintain stable outlook on Albania
Story Highlights
- “Offsetting the positive developments are a number of credit challenges that continue to weigh on the country's credit profile. These include the still high, albeit declining, debt burden, still large financing needs reliant on the banking system, and a small economy with a narrow export base,” Moody’s warns
TIRANA, Aug. 7 – Two of the leading global rating agencies, Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s, have reconfirmed Albania’s stable outlook, citing ongoing consolidation and maintenance of fiscal discipline ahead