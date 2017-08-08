Italian Moggi targets turning Albania’s Partizani into ‘little Juventus’

TIRANA, Aug. 8 – Tirana-based Partizani have hired an Italian coach and several new players, including Albanian international striker Edgar Çani in a bid to make a decades-long comeback as Albania Superliga champions after finishing second in the past two seasons.

Advised by former Juventus managing director Lucciano Moggi, Partizani president Gazmend Demi has hired former Juventus defender Mark Iuliano as the club’s new coach and transferred striker Edgar Çani from Pisa who were relegated from Serie B in the past season.

The changes come after Partizani were easily eliminated by Bulgaria’s Botev Plovdiv in the first Europa League round last month.

The former Juventus director who is suffering a lifetime ban from Italian football for his role in the 2006 ‘Calciopoli’ match-fixing scandal, has also transferred Italian midfielder Giovanni la Camera, who has played for several Italian Serie B and third tier clubs.

Edgar Çani will team up in the Partizani attack with Xhevahir Sukaj, a powerful Albanian striker who returned to the Reds this season after a short unsuccessful spell in Malaysia.

Edgar Çani and Xhevahir Sukaj’s signings come after Italy-born Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban left Partizani to move to Leeds United in the English Football League Championship. Ekuban was Partizani’s top scorer in the past season with 17 goals.

“I came to win the championship title, I was convinced by the club’s project. I didn’t think twice. Moggi had a great impact on this transfer, I have also talked a lot with Iuliano and promise the fans the trophy and many goals,” Edgar Çani, the 28-year-old striker who grew up as a player in Italy told reporters at a press conference this week.

Lucciano Moggi, the former Italian transfer guru, says he targets turning Partizani into “a little Juventus.”

“I am not an official with a say in Partizani’s decision-making, but an advisor to President Demi. As such, I have advised the president to create a ‘little Juventus’ which means doing what I achieved with that club, with Torino or Napoli, the establishment of a youth basis because a team cannot only rely on purchases, but also sales,” the 80-year-old has said in a TV interview.

Once the most successful Albanian club under communism, Partizani have won the national league 15 times, but have been trophyless since 1993.