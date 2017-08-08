Campaign against informality was a failure, tax evasion remains pervasive, study shows
Story Highlights
- "Due to its intensity and stronger focus on smaller businesses, the campaign did not have the expected results and contributed to the deterioration of the business climate in the country," says the study examining hidden economies in the three neighboring Western Balkan countries
TIRANA, Aug. 8 – The late 2015 nationwide campaign that the ruling Socialist Party undertook contributed to the deterioration of the business climate in Albania, a regional study examining tax