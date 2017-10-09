Albanians join regional race to learn German as escape from everyday problems
Story Highlights
- "The importance of German language in the Western Balkans is higher than in other regions around the world. That is because of the opportunities created under German legislation to study, work and live legally in Germany,” Matthias Makowski, who is responsible for the southeastern Europe region at the Goethe Institute, told DW in the local Albanian service few days ago when the Goethe Center in Tirana hosted the first regional conference of Western Balkans German language teachers
TIRANA, Oct. 9 – More and more Albanians have turned to studying German language in the past couple of years, joining a Western Balkan trend of preparing to integrate into