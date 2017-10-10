Balkan Barometer: Unemployment, corruption remain top concerns for Albanian households
Story Highlights
- About 50 percent of Albanians, up 2 percent compared to 2016 and 12 percent more compared to 2015 said they would consider leaving and working abroad, but a majority of 82 percent said they were not willing to migrate to other economies in the region
TIRANA, Oct. 10 – Albanian households have become slightly more optimistic, but unemployment, the poor economic situation and corruption remain top concerns, and one out of two Albanians is considering