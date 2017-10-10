Butrint’s UNESCO-protected archaeological treasure threatened by unplanned construction
- The Ministry of Culture has approved the construction of a private, multi-functional centre within the Butrint National Park, a World Heritage site, without previously consulting UNESCO whether the project is permissible according to the law on Cultural Heritage.
TIRANA, Oct. 10 – The Butrint National Park, an archaeological site of particular historic and cultural importance, has drawn attention following media reports that construction work has begun within the