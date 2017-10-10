New VAT, value-based property tax to increase cost of living for Albanians
- The Socialist Party Albanian government has reconfirmed its intention to include small businesses in value added tax system as part of its renewed campaign against informality, saying that only handicrafts traders and municipal-run markets will be excluded from the 20 percent VAT which is expected to trigger a hike in consumer prices starting next January
TIRANA, Oct. 10 – Albanians will face higher consumer prices as the current 20 percent VAT system expands to small businesses and pay more under a new value-based property tax