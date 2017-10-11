Animal cruelty, logging continue to challenge moratoriums, watchdog unveils
Story Highlights
- Environmental watchdogs have identified 25 cases of abuse during the past year, mainly related to illegal hunting and logging and animals held in captivity, also taking place in protected areas. Dozens of other unreported cases are estimated to have taken place as a considerable number of abuses were advertised as trophies on social networks by perpetrators themselves, apparently unaware of the legal consequences that include heavy fines and even imprisonment.
TIRANA, Oct. 11 – Illegal logging and animal abuse continues despite moratoriums in place to protect Albania’s declining forest areas and endangered fauna species. Environmental watchdogs have identified 25 cases