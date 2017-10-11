Youth unemployment rises as Italian call center legal changes produce first blow for Albania
- Youth unemployment slightly increased in the second quarter of this year following consecutive declines in the previous five quarters. "The professional activities and administrative services" group also contracted by 2.3 percent in the second quarter of this 'year as a result of the call center effect, registering the first negative contribution to the GDP since early 2011 just before the industry began to rapidly grow.
TIRANA, Oct. 11 – Italian legal changes making the supply of inbound and outbound services for Italy-based companies from non-EU countries such as Albania much tighter starting April 2017, have