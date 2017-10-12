IMF downgrades Albania’s mid-term growth prospects
Story Highlights
- In its new World Economic Outlook, the IMF forecasts the Albanian economy will only modestly pick up compared to the 2016 growth rate of about 3.4 percent and almost stay the same to the 4 percent growth level until 2022, in expectations which are up to 1 percent lower compared to the Albanian government’s more optimistic scenario
TIRANA, Oct. 12 – The International Monetary Fund has downgraded Albania’s mid-term growth prospects and expects the country’s economy to grow between 3.7 to 4 percent in the next five