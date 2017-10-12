Inflation rate recovers by 1% in Jan-Sept



  • The inflation rate in the first nine months of this year was triggered by a 4 percent hike in "food and non-alcoholic" beverage prices, the main item in the consumer basket and fuel prices increasing by an average of 4.3 percent as international oil prices increased to about $50 a barrel, up from up from a 12-year low of $30 a barrel in early 2016

TIRANA, Oct. 12 – Albania’s inflation rate picked up to an average of 2.1 percent in the first three quarters of this year, up 1 percent compared to the same

