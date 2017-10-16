New value-based property tax set to sharply increase bills for home owners
Story Highlights
- While the official coefficient has not been unveiled yet pending the announcement of the 2018 fiscal package, the International Monetary Fund has suggested the Albanian government applies a rate between 0.076 percent to 0.114 percent on the property's market value, which at an average of 0.1 percent increases current fees by up to 5-fold, or even more if the construction site value is taken into account
Related Articles
TIRANA, Oct. 16 – The new property tax the Albanian government intends to apply next January on a value-based formula initially in Tirana and other main cities is set to