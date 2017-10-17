Serbian feminist activist: ‘Albanians and Serbs are so similar in their differences’
Story Highlights
- Minja Mardjonovic, an online feminist activist, columnist, freelance writer, who directed the newly released “Kismet” documentary, tells Tirana Times in an interview “Kismet is a story about love, understanding, connecting, co-operation, friendship and sisterhood among young Albanian and Serbian women.” Her appeal to authorities in both Serbia and Albania is “Open your iron doors for all our ideas, because the youth from both sides really intend to build peace among Albanians and Serbs”.
Albania-Serbia joint projects are rare, especially in arts and culture. Historical stereotypes, lack of sufficient exchanges and funding remain a barrier for the two EU aspirant Western Balkan countries. However,