State-run electricity companies face dire financial straits as costly imports continue
- State-run KESH power utility and OSHEE distribution operator have already spent about €100 million in costly electricity imports in the past four months and are due to spend another €30 million until the end of the year unless rainfall considerably increases.
TIRANA, Oct. 17 – Sporadic rainfall following one of the driest summers on record continues to negatively affect Albania’s wholly hydro-dependent domestic electricity generation, putting state-run electricity generation and distribution