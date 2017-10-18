Former Socialist interior minister Saimir Tahiri under fire for alleged involvement in drugs trafficking
Story Highlights
- “I will, personally and in full will, request that the Prosecution, without granting any parliamentary or political immunity, to investigate into and verify everything related to me and not only,” Tahiri, one of the longest serving interior ministers told a press conference following roumors on his alleged involvement in drug trafficking
Related Articles
TIRANA, Oct. 16 – Two days after the arrest of Moisi Habilaj by Italian authorities, a scandal of big proportions has broken out in the country, as the former Minister