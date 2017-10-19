One out of five businesses involved in tax evasion, inspectors say
Story Highlights
- In a meeting with senior tax officials in early October few days after the launch of the nationwide campaign, the American Chamber of Commerce in Albania representing some of the biggest foreign and Albanian businesses complained about prolonged on-site audits by tax inspectors, holding back the normal running of business operations
TIRANA, Oct. 19 – One out of five businesses inspected in the first 16 days of October was engaged in tax evasion, the tax administration has unveiled following the launch