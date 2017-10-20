Rama and Zaev vow to strengthen economic cooperation between countries
Story Highlights
- Invited to the Summit 100 Business Leaders of Southeast Europe, Albanian PM Rama met with Macedonian PM Zoran Zaev and reinforced the good social and political cooperation between the countries, while also promising strong future economic and trading ties.
SKOPJE, Oct. 17 – Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama met his Macedonian counterpart, Zoran Zaev, in Skopje, where Rama was attending the Summit of 100 Business Leaders of Southeast Europe