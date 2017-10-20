Special needs’ school scandal brings attention to systemic problems
Story Highlights
- Images of special needs’ children being verbally and physically abused in school has raised debate on the functionality of the educational all-inclusive, pre-university system law, which predicts special conditions and teacher assistants for children with mental disabilities.
TIRANA, Oct.12 – A scandal at Luigj Gurakuqi school, an educational institution for individuals with special needs, where teachers were taped verbally and physically mistreating the students, has shed light