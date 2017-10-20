Minorities law draws Athens’ ire, Sofia’s praise
- The minorities’ protection law went through changes before its approval in Parliament last Thursday. After an official request from Sofia, Albania recognized the existence of an ethnic Bulgarian community in the country, but did not address the Greek minority property issues, causing unhappiness in Greece
TIRANA, Oct. 14 – The law “On the Protection of National Minorities in Albania” was approved by 102 votes during the last parliamentary session. Concerning Bulgaria’s request for the law