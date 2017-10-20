German October events

Simulation game: Return to the Homeland – Albanian youth engages in politics for a day

Open for the public on Tuesday, 24th of October, from 9.30am to10am, and at 3pm, at the Tirana Municipality Building, at the Municipality’s Council Meeting hall.

What happens when children are given the chance to act as the Municipality Council for a day and take political decisions? This is exactly what Sami Frashëri High School students will learn in the context of this simulation game. Taking part in an extraordinary meeting of the Municipality Council of Tirana, they will discuss and argue on the topic “Return to and perspectives of the Homeland”. Through this activity, students will take the role of the Municipality Council members and other institutional representatives and will intensively elaborate on this topic. At the end of the daily meeting, they will present their projects and decisions to the present public and media. This simulation game is the result of the cooperation between the German International Cooperation Office’s (GIZ) program, “Migration for Development”, the Municipality of Tirana and the “Sami Frashëri” High School.

“Rosemarie Trockel” Exhibition

The exhibition will remain open until the 3rd of December. Inauguration is on Tuesday, the 24th of October, at 6pm, at the National Arts Gallery in Tirana.

German artist Rosemarie Trockel is considered one of the most famous contemporary artists who expresses her entirely individual point of view of the world through objects, sculptures and installations. Through the “Rosemarie Trockel’ exhibition, the Institute for Foreign Affairs (IFA), the German Embassy and the National Arts Gallery enable the Albanian public a first-time exploration journey through this artist’s multidimensional work: the drawings, photographs, famous knitted tabloids, the ‘Malmaschine’ and her video-installations.” The artistic scene, often dominated by men, has initiated an early counter-reaction from Trockel. She repeatedly formulates positions for argumentation and represents her standpoint as a representative of a strong female art, without failing to disagree with the principles of the existing artistic system. Yet, despite her critical viewpoint, the work of Rosemarie Trockel face the viewers as projections of sudden thoughts full of fantasy and as clearly convincing artistic sketches.

Concert: Singing Piano

A conversational concert on vocal art in piano literature on Wednesday, the 25th of October, at the big hall of the German Embassy

A little before completing his concert tour in three countries and ten cities, the pianist and conductor Desar Sulejmani will briefly stop by Tirana on the 25th of October. In this concert, he will present a special thematic program, more specifically – parts and virtual adaptations of famous vocal romances and arias for the piano. This conversational concert will offer an interesting approach to the rich pianistic literature, which has its roots back to the XVII century.

Conference: communist legacy and the public discourse on the communist past in South-east Europe (SEE)

On Friday, the 27th of October, at the University of Tirana (Konrad Adenauer Hall)

The Konrad Adenauer Foundation, in cooperation with UT’s Faculty of History and Philology, organizes this international conference on the way of dealing with the communist past in a regional context. Among other topics, the conference will focus on public discourse and the communist past, the significance of the totalitarian past in society and its influence on the current political process and discussions. Researchers coming from different countries in the region will participate in the conference in order to ensure a truly borderless exchange of knowledge

German authors in the International Literature Festival in Tirana

Literature reading with Daniela Danz, on the 27th of October, at 5pm, at the Metropol Theatre

Literature reading with Jürgen Banscherus, on the 28th of October, at 10 am, at the German Reading Hall in Tirana (across the Parliament)

Two German authors will also take place at the Tirana reads initiative: the poet Daniela Danz and children’s book author, Jürgen Banscherus, who come invited by the German Embassy and the Goethe Centre in Albania. The award-winning Banscherus has published more than 50 books for children and teens, which have been translated in 23 languages. He is a member of the international PEN-club and SYNDIKAT. The literary work of Daniela Danz includes poetry, prose and essays. Since 2010, she has also been organizing literature workshops for youth in different countries. She will also offer a seminar for Albanian students in universities and high-schools. A full program for this event can be found in the webpage: www.literaturefest.com