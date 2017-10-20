Reactions keep mounting over construction on Butrint’s archeological site
- “In my experience, tourists do not visit Butrint to eat. Mainly, visitors go there either in the morning, or in the evening. This construction does not have any real sense, and a valid managing plan could approve these services outside the area,” says Auron Tare, a UNESCO board member who also served as the park's director previously
TIRANA, Oct. 16 – Allegedly unplanned construction at Butrint’s archeological site initiated debate last week in Tirana, as it was reported that the Ministry of Culture had approved the building