Albania condemns Greece’s meddling in internal affairs over minority rights

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times October 20, 2017 17:02

Albania condemns Greece’s meddling in internal affairs over minority rights

Story Highlights

  • The reaction came after the neighbouring country made reference to internal political developments in Albania, where prosecutors are seeking the arrest of former Socialist Party Interior Minister Saimir Tahiri on alleged links to a gang trafficking drugs in Italy, to express concern over a regulatory plan affecting Greek minority houses in the coastal Himara town, southern Albania, and the new law Albania has approved on minorities

Related Articles

TIRANA, Oct. 20 – The Albanian government has condemned what it calls provocative language and unprecedented meddling in internal affairs by neighbopuring Greece over a statement by the Greek foreign

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times October 20, 2017 17:02

Free-to-read articles

Read More