Majority, opposition head to Parliament divided over Tahiri’s arrest
Story Highlights
- Wednesday's parliamentary session will decide whether former Socialist Party Interior Minister Saimir Tahiri will be arrested or not as prosecutors continue to investigate into the current ruling SP MP over his alleged involvement with a drug cultivation and trafficking ring
TIRANA, Oct. 23 – Wednesday’s parliamentary session will decide whether former Socialist Party Interior Minister Saimir Tahiri will be arrested or not as prosecutors continue to investigate into the current