Albania on track to clear remaining ammunition hotspots by 2018, minister says
- "Out of 19 hotspots identified in 2011, there are only four remaining and we are currently also working with support by the American government. Our goal is to clear all these four remaining hotspots by the end of 2018 in compliance with all security standards and put them back to civilian use," says Albanian Defense Minister Olta Xhaçka
TIRANA, Oct. 23 – Albania is on track to clear its four remaining ammunition hotspots by the end of next year, Defense Minister Olta Xhaçka has announced. The statement came