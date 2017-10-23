Mother Teresa helped me to find Albania and paradise

By Jose Pinto*

When back in my birthplace – Portugal – and later on, in other countries where I had the pleasure to work like Mexico, Brazil, Egypt , UAE and many others, I have never stopped from hearing and getting inspired from Mother Teresa, the world famous Albanian icon of charity and kindness. In my life, there was not a single day that I did not think how giant her work was.

I was born in Madeira, the Island of Eternal Spring, from two parents who strongly believed in the good deeds stemming from believing in God. So, when I heard about Mother Teresa, I was so happy to cherish my constant love for this woman who arrested the attention of the whole world with her captivating personality and became the source of inspiration for all the coming generations.

Mother Teresa helped me to learn more about Albania from the distance. But time came to put feet on this country. The very first minute I did, all my thoughts on ALBANIA, perceived through her figure, proved so right. I immediately realized how blessed is the Albanian land and how beautiful are its people. Their smile, their kindness, their unique welcome killed me the very moment I landed in the international airport, called after “Mother Teresa.”

What a flawless coincidence!

I remember it like yesterday, though three years have passed by, that when I got on the plane to come to Albania,I immediately felt the Albanian friendliness and welcome when two Albanian youngsters, coming from US to visit their grandparents, started to chat with me warmly, politely but with so much hearth that I felt like never before. After getting to know whether this was my first time in Albania, they shared with me what to visit, what kind of food to taste and what sightseeing to enjoy most while they were talking restlessly about Berat, Gjirokastra, Butrint and other places within this wonderland that captivated my heart.

Furthermore, the immigration officer at the airport best personified the Albanian welcome when she addressed to me: “Welcome to Mother Teresa Airport, Mr. Jose!” I told to myself “What a surprise! as most of the immigration officers cut it short with their straight faces Then, she asked me whether this was my first visit to Albania. I replied back: “not the very first time, but the very first minute Madame.”

“Wow,” she replied adding proudly “Welcome to our country, have a good time, enjoy and see you again.”

These are the people of the Albanian land, blessed by Mother Teresa. There are not enough pages to write about them and their international icon – Mother Teresa.

As Jose, I have a philosophy, gained from this immortal Lady, which I use it in my daily life and work. Life is a road which opens up as by magic for any person, who enjoys a spiritual purity and is characterized by integrity and values. For such people, the road widens up, the obstacles disappear, and trees on both sides even smile at you. Why so?

Because highlighting the Person, who has contributed to the humankind, is something which even the Lord, itself, agrees to. And this Person, who is acknowledged by humankind and the Lord itself, knows no age.

Some may argue that such people not often win. Still I will go by Mother Teresa’s saying: “Keep doing good, even if you are hurt.” and “if you are honest and sincere people may deceive you .Be honest and sincere anyway.”

And many other verses that are written on the wall of Mother Teresa home for children in Calcutta-India.

Many other quotes that make me reflect every day like “Never bother about others’ opinions”, “note all of us can do great things” or“we CAN do small things with great love”