IMF: Albania accumulated new arrears of €120 mln ahead of general elections
Story Highlights
- The new arrears come after some €500 million was cleared in 2015 in payments to private sector companies contracted for public works under a two-year deal that is estimated to have strengthened private sector balance sheets, reduced nonperforming loans and supported domestic demand, although credit is still struggling to return to positive growth rates
Related Articles
TIRANA, Oct. 23 – Albania’s central and local government institutions accumulated about €120 million in unpaid bills to private sector companies at the end of the first half of this