Albania appeals UAE for tourism, infrastructure investment
Story Highlights
- In a surprise visit to Saudi Arabia this week in the midst of a tense political climate in the country, Prime Minister Edi Rama met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the prime minister and ruler of Dubai, to address an appeal to UAE investors to consider investments in Albania's rapidly growing tourism sector, as well as infrastructure and ports.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Oct. 24 – Albania is seeking tourism and infrastructure investment from the United Arab Emirates, one of the world’s richest countries, to compensate for some major energy-related investment, already