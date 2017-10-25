2018 fiscal package: Gov’t withdraws from VAT on small businesses, sets value-based property tax
- In its 2018 fiscal package, the VAT threshold on businesses has been lowered to annual turnover of 2 million lek (about €15,000), down from a current 5 million lek (€37,000) while the property tax will be collected on a value-based formula applying a 0.05 percent rate on homes and 0.15 percent on business facilities
TIRANA, Oct. 25 – The ruling Socialist Party has withdrawn from its intention to extend the 20 percent value added tax on all small businesses and set lower than expected