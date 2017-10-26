Albania offers incentives for new solar, wind energy projects to diversify resources
Story Highlights
- About a dozen companies, mostly Albanian ones, have expressed interest to develop small solar power projects following an appeal by the Albanian government offering incentives to develop renewable energy sources in a bid to diversify the country’s current wholly hydro-reliant domestic electricity generation
TIRANA, Oct. 26 – About a dozen companies, mostly Albanian ones, have expressed interest to develop small solar power projects following an appeal by the Albanian government offering incentives to