Japan funds digital mapping for key Tirana, Durres regions

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times October 26, 2017 14:09

Japan funds digital mapping for key Tirana, Durres regions

Story Highlights

  • Introducing the project at a conference held in Tirana this week, Japan's Ambassador to Albania Makoto Ito said a digital and modern map system as well as a functioning cadastral system will assist Albania's economic and social development, promote real estate investment and offer incentives to foreign investors

Related Articles

TIRANA, Oct. 26 – Japan is assisting the Albanian government in producing digital topographic maps benefitting the sustainable development of the country’s two main regions of Tirana and Durres under

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times October 26, 2017 14:09

Free-to-read articles

Read More