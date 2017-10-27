Catholic mass in historic Orthodox Church raises eyebrows
- Albania’s Autocephalous Orthodox Church has sent a protest letter to state authorities after a Catholic mass was held by three Italian Catholic priests and a group of tourists at the Byzantine-era Church of the Cross in Labova, a site under the care Institute for Cultural Monuments due to its historic nature.
TIRANA, Oct. 27 – Albania’s Autocephalous Orthodox Church has sent a protest letter to state authorities after a Catholic mass was held by three Italian Catholic priests and a group