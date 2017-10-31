Inequality gap widens as richest 10% spend 3.5 times more

By Tirana Times October 31, 2017 12:48

Inequality gap widens as richest 10% spend 3.5 times more

  • A survey with some 9,000 households nationwide shows consumption levels for the overwhelming 90 percent of Albania's households remained at a standstill after growing by a negligible 0.6 percent at a time when consumer prices grew by 1.3 in 2016, making real in consumption of goods and services at negative growth rates for the average Albanian

TIRANA, Oct. 31 – Albania’s inequality gap widened in 2016 as the richest 10 percent of households spent 2.5 times more than the overwhelming 90 percent of Albanians, an annual

