Fitch unit upgrades Albania’s growth outlook on Italy developments
Story Highlights
- BMI says Albania’s 2018 forecast will be negatively affected by developments in Italy, the country’s top trading partner where the 2018 growth is expected to slow down to 1 percent, down from an estimated 1.4 percent this year over uncertainties surrounding next May’s general elections in Eurozone’s third largest economy.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Nov. 1 – U.K.-based BMI Research, a unit of Fitch, has upgraded Albania’s 2017-2018 economic outlook on a better-than-expected external environment, especially main trading partner Italy with a positive