Hydro-dependent electricity sector singled out as key threat to 2018 budget
Story Highlights
- In its 2018 draft budget, the Albanian government singles out the rainfall-dependent domestic electricity generation which this year suffered a major setback after one of the worst droughts in decades as the major threat for next year, with potential costly imports affecting scheduled investments in key sectors
Related Articles
TIRANA, Nov. 1 – The ongoing prolonged drought affecting the wholly hydro-dependent domestic electricity generation, a lower than expected increase in international oil prices, lower imports of tobacco triggered by