‘Kunstlied’, the vocal art of romanticism
Story Highlights
- On Saturday, 4th of November, a ‘Lieder’ night will be hosted at 7pm by soprano, Migena Gjata, and piano player, Günther Albers, at the Big Hall of the University of Arts (UA), in Tirana. On the 5th and 6th of November, a master class will be hosted for singing students of the UA. On the 6th of November, at 7pm, a concert with the participants of the master class will be organized.
Related Articles
The two invited artists, Albanian-originating soprano, Migena Gjata, and German conductor and pianist, Günther Albers, will be offering master-classes for the youngsters studying art in Tirana in addition to their