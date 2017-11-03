Save the Date: Concert of Polish classical music
- On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Poland, the Polish Embassy in Tirana, in cooperation with the Albanian Radio and Television’s (ART) symphonic orchestra, will put on a concert of Polish classical music, on the 3rd of November, at 7pm, inside the Big Concert Hall of the University of Arts.
Supported by the Polish Ministry of Culture, the concert of the ART’s symphonic orchestra, composed by Albanian instrument players, will be directed by Polish conductor Jacek Rogala. The concert’s program