PM Rama launches new rule of law campaigns amid tense political climate
Story Highlights
- "With the start of the vetting process, the prosecutor's offices will no longer be unattended churches or mosques where criminals pray, be they right or left wing ones. I am fully optimistic of the involvement of FBI agents," said Rama. In a meeting with the country’s mayors on Monday, Prime Minister Edi Rama warned of harsh penalties as part of two upcoming nationwide campaigns to curb abuse of tap water and discipline quarrying along the country’s rivers, the latter often blamed for massive flash floods.
