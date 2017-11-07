Albania, Slovenia examine opportunities to overcome modest trade, investment levels

  • Leading a delegation of 30 potential investors, Slovenia’s economic development and technology minister visited Albania this week and addressed an Albania-Slovenia business forum in a bid to boost current low levels of trade exchanges and investment between the two NATO allies

TIRANA, Nov. 7 – Slovenia is considering investment opportunities in Albania’s tourism, agriculture and food processing industries, says Slovenia’s economy minister Zdravko Pocivalsek. Leading a delegation of 30 potential investors,

